L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $226.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

