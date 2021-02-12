LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys New Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,221,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises about 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.22% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $3,653,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109,015 shares of company stock valued at $250,317,034 over the last ninety days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

