LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 354 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,437,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,677. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

