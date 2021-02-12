Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $279.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.61.

Shares of LH stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $308,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $61,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $997,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

