LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 7.5%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 5,874,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,238,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get LAIX alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.