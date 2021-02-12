Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.77 and last traded at $40.33. 1,177,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 443,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 147,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

