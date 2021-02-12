Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCSHF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lancashire stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. 50,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,861. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

