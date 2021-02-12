Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

LANC opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.99. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

