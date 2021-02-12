Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $187.34

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $187.34 and last traded at $187.34, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

