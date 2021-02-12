Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $798,760.88 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LE stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

