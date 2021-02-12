Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar Sells 10,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.29, for a total transaction of $3,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 667,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,453,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRLG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $263.81.

