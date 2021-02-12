Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,687 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.70 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.