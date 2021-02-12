Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $554,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $292.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $302.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.85.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

