Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $769.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.