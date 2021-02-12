Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,100,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 37,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

