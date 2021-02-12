Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 60,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

PSLV stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.