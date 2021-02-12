Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,325 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,736. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.74. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

