Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,911. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

