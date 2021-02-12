Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,945 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,758,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $$50.29 during midday trading on Friday. 97,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $50.37.

