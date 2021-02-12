Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.26.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,989. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

