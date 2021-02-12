Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. 48,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.