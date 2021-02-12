Lear Co. (LEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $160.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

