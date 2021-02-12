Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. 815,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.