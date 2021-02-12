Lee Hsien Yang Buys 1,062 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 901 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £982.09 ($1,283.11).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 711 ($9.29). The company has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.86.

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 360.38 ($4.71).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.