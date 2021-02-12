Lee Klarich Sells 2,539 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $391.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $397.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

