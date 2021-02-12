Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.77

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 527121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$76.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

