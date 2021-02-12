Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $86,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.90. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,826. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

