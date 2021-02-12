Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FINMY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leonardo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

