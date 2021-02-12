LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LG Display’s earnings. LG Display reported earnings of ($2.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LG Display will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LG Display.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE LPL opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

