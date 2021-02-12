LGL Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,836.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,667.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

