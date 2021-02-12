Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 134,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

