Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LFER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 180,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,554. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

