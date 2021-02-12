Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $12.55. Limbach shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 17,684 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

