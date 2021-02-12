Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 757,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $462.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLNW. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

