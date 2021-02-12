Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,362. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

