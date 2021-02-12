Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $254,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $870,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $373.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

