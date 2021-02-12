Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 355 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

