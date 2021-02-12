Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $72,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $162.35 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

