Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 254 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. 3,834,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.