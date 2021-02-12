Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 3,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 651,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

