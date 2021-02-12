Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81.

