Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $338.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $439.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

