Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 17th (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Locust Walk Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LWACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Locust Walk Acquisition had issued 15,300,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Locust Walk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LWACU opened at $10.63 on Friday. Locust Walk Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

There is no company description available for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.

