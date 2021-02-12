Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Stock Price Up 125.8%

Shares of Logicquest Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) rose 125.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Logicquest Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. Logicquest Technology, Inc is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

