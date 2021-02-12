Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) versus Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Survey

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Storage Computer alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Storage Computer and Logitech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Logitech International 1 3 7 0 2.55

Logitech International has a consensus target price of $106.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Logitech International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Logitech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Logitech International 18.31% 38.26% 22.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Logitech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Logitech International $2.98 billion 6.65 $449.72 million $1.89 62.75

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Risk & Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, suggesting that its share price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logitech International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Logitech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Logitech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logitech International beats Storage Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as steering wheels and flight sticks for gamers; video conferencing products, and controllers for video conferencing room solutions; portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; home entertainment controllers for smart home devices comprising lighting, thermostats and door locks, and home security cameras. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones brands. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Storage Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storage Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.