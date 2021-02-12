Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the January 14th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LMRMF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

