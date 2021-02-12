Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Short Interest Up 215.0% in January

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

