Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 6.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $29.51. 15,168,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 10,223,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01.

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.