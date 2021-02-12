Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $64,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.41. 16,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,600. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

