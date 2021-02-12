Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $187,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

